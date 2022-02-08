Daniel J. Roth, beloved husband of the late Elaine (nee Rossin). Loving father of David (Annie) Roth and Linda (Allan) McInturff. Devoted grandfather of Jessica (Alec) Simon, Alex Roth, Taylor Ginis, Zachary Ginis and Selby Ginis, Robert Gagliano, Steven (Taylor) Gagliano, Marcus McInturff and Brian McInturff. Great-grandfather of Skyler. Dear brother of Marilyn (Beldon, deceased) Ruxin and adored father in law of the late Susan Roth. Cherished uncle.
Services will be held at noon Feb. 9 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment is at Mount Olive Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, family requests no visitation at the residence.
Family and friends who are unable to attend the service may view it at noon Feb. 9 on bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, click on obituary of Daniel Roth, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream. Beginning Feb. 10, the service can be viewed by going to YouTube and under search enter “Daniel Roth Funeral Service.”
Friends who wish may contribute to the charity of one's choice.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.