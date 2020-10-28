Edwin Morton Roth, devoted father of Lacey (Dr. Robert Weiss) Roth, Aldi (Dr. Gary) Guren, Corey Roth and Cullen (Dr. Lisa) Roth; adored grandfather of Shana Cohen, Kelsey Cohen-Roth (Andrew Ritter), Seth (Erica) Guren, EJ Guren, Alix (Brian) Riley, Jantzen, Mclain and Brockton Roth, and Derek and Raven Roth; dear brother of Renee (Donn, deceased) Rothenberg.
Private services were held Oct. 25 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel in Cleveland Heights. No visitation.
Contributions are suggested to the Jewish Federation of Cleveland or The Cleveland Museum of Art.