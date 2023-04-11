Ida Berman Roth, age 86, of Twinsburg, was born on March 2, 1937, and passed away on April 8, 2023.
Ida was the daughter of Sam and Tillie Berman, and the beloved wife of the late David Roth for 43 years. Ida and her brothers, Irv (Helen) Berman (deceased) and Oscar Berman, and sister, Eileen (Donald) Zimmerman, were born and raised in Cleveland. She was the loving mother of Donald Roth (Hope), Charles Roth (Deborah) and Bruce Roth (Nancy). Ida was the devoted grandmother of five: Sydney, Taylor, Stanley, Justin and Dana. She was also the loving aunt of many nieces and nephews.
She graduated from John Adams High School, and then went on to graduate from The Ohio State University in 1959 with a teaching degree. She taught third grade at Lander Elementary School and later opened up Clarkwood Childcare Centers which she ran successfully for 25 years; 10 of those years were working alongside her three sons.
Back in the 1960s, Ida and Dave were part of a group of six couples who decided to meet monthly. They became the Couples Club. During the past 65 years, the 12 of them celebrated births, bar and bat mitzvahs, anniversaries, and their children’s weddings. They enjoyed weekend trips and ocean cruises. Their friendships never wavered.
Now that they have all grown older and the fun times together have passed, they have also realized the grief of their friends passing, one by one. The loving friendships of 12 people and all the times they spent together have become wonderful memories to be cherished by those of them still here and to be remembered by their children and all who were witness to this loving group of people who were the Couples Club.
The family would like to acknowledge Ida’s aide, Marie Fleury, who tenderly supported her these last few months in Florida.
Funeral services for Ida will be held at 1 p.m. April 14 at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon.
The family will receive friends immediately following the burial at the residence of Bruce and Nancy Roth, 7632 Lindsay Lane in Solon until 7 p.m. The family will next receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. April 15.
Friends may contribute to Hadassah or to the charity of their choice.
