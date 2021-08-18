Janet Sue Roth (nee Rothenberg), 89, of Tamarac, Fla., passed away Aug. 15, 2021.
A resident of Cleveland for 40 years, Janet was born on Oct. 17, 1931. She graduated from Shaker Heights High School and attended The Ohio State University. A former member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, Janet was involved with ORT.
With a knack for canasta, Janet was known for her loving compassion, words of wisdom and mischievous sense of humor. She also had the chance to experience the joy of holding her great-granddaughter, Billie, before her passing.
Survivors include her husband of 69 years, Eugene Roth; daughter, Barbara (Ron) Lang and Ellen (Mike) Agronin; grandchildren, Aaron, Stephanie (Carlos), Alana (Mat), Lauren, Joni (Nick), David and Lucy; and great-granddaughter, Billie. She was predeceased by her daughter, Debra Roth; sister, Florence Frankle; and parents.
Private funeral services were held Aug. 17 in Tamarac.
In loving memory of Janet, donations can be made to the Debra Roth Scholarship Fund at JVS (jvs-socal.org/scholarship-donate).