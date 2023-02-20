Phyllis S. Roth, beloved wife of the late Arnold A. Roth, passed away Feb. 19, 2023.
Devoted mother of Amy Roth, Elizabeth Roth and Barbara Roth (deceased); cherished grandmother of Chaya Burton and Rachel Smith; dear sister of Charles Swerdlow (deceased).
Services will be held at 10:45 a.m. Feb. 22 in Lincoln Cemetery in Parma.
Family will receive friends from 1 to 5 p.m. Feb. 22 and from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 23 at the residence, 1147 Washington Blvd. in Mayfield Heights.
Contributions are suggested to the Barbara Roth Memorial Grove, c/o JNF, or any local food bank.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.