Robert "Bob" Roth, beloved husband of Margo (nee Grant). Loving father of Julie R. (Rob) Namy and the late Grant S. Roth. Devoted grandfather of Liza, Tess and Grant. Dear brother of the late David Roth and Joan Krohn. Cherished son of the late Florence and Saul Roth.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. April 26 at The Temple-Tifereth Israel, 26000 Shaker Blvd. in Beachwood. Interment will be at Mayfield Cemetery.
Family will receive friends following services and interment until 8 p.m. April 26 at the residence, 2237 Chestnut Hills Drive in Cleveland.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Grant S. Roth Memorial Fund c/o the Jewish Federation of Cleveland.
Family and friends who are unable to attend the service may view it on live stream at 1 p.m. April 26 by visiting ttti.org, selecting "chapel" and then "join livestream".
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.