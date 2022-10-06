Sheilagh Roth (nee Goldstone), beloved wife of the late Dr. Jack Roth, died Oct. 4, 2022.
Phenomenal mother of Bradford Gaylord and Heather (Scott) Goldberg. Cherished and adored grandmother of Arielle, Cole, Hunter and Ilon. Loving sister of Norma Falk, Enid Grizzard and Mavis Klein.
Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights, OH. Interment will be at Mount Olive Cemetery. Family will receive friends following services until 8 p.m. at the residence of Heather & Scott Goldberg, 31180 Emery Road in Moreland Hills.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Vinney Palliative Care and Hospice of Menorah Park, 27100 Cedar Road, Beachwood, OH 44122, or the Cleveland Botanical Gardens, 11030 East Blvd., Cleveland, OH 44106.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.