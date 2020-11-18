Stephanie Faye Roth, 71, of Broomfield, Colo., passed away Nov. 5, 2020, a victim of COVID-19. Stephanie was born July 24, 1949, to William and Lillian Roth (both deceased). A 1967 graduate of Beachwood High School in Beachwood, Stephanie graduated from Carnegie Mellon University in 1971 with a Bachelor of Science degree in technical writing, where she put her math and typing skills to good use. She was known as the wizard of the typewriter. She earned a Master of Criminal Justice degree from the University of Colorado Boulder in 1993.
After graduating from Carnegie, Stephanie moved to Germany with her first husband, Army lieutenant Bill Pence, whom she met in college. They were married from 1971 to 1981. After the Army, they moved to Colorado and Stephanie went to work at Hanson Ski Boots. In short order, she became the executive secretary to Dave Hanson, and then was promoted to personnel manager. Stephanie had an entrepreneurial streak.
After Hanson went out of business, she started Business Plans Plus, which she called one of her “crazy schemes.” She ran it until she accepted a position writing technical manuals at Lucent Technologies. While there, she became a life and relationship coach and created Leapfrog Connections, which she committed herself to full-time after leaving Lucent.
In addition, in 2016 and 2020 she was a census taker. She was employed by 20/20 Research when she passed.
From 1988 to 2000, she was married to Robert Wayne Nelson, and together they adopted Jason, at age 9, and Jasmine, at age 7, and continued to be dedicated parents to their children. Stephanie wed Lee McElroy in 2002 and was married to him at the time of her passing. Coincidentally Lee’s Air Force tour in Germany overlapped with the last year she and Bill Pence were there, and all three probably attended automobile races at the Nürburgring at one time or another.
Stephanie was an accomplished pianist. Her hobbies included skiing, bicycling, international travel, backpacking, knitting, crocheting and quilting. She loved attending concerts and other cultural events.
Stephanie is survived by her beloved husband of 18 years, Lee McElroy; brother, Allan (Dee) Roth of Columbus; children Jason Roth-Nelson (Shea) and Jasmine Roth-Nelson (Sean Furley); eight grandchildren and step-grandchildren, cousins and many dear friends.