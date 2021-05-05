Marc Stuart Rothchild, 51, of Tampa, Fla., passed away on April 26, 2021.
Marc was born in Canton on Aug. 8, 1969, to Rochelle (“Shelly”) and Morlee Rothchild. Marc attended Orange High School, where he earned two state championships in singles tennis and graduated in 1987. He then attended Arizona State University, where he played tennis and, after graduating, went on to pursue his dream playing the ATP ProTour earning a world ranking in the 700s. He later received a master’s degree in finance at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. In 2016, Marc moved toTampa to help his children pursue their tennis career.
Marc was a devoted father and tennis coach. He was predeceased by his parents, Rochelle and Morlee Rothchild. He is survived by his wife, Halle Rothchild; his son,Ty; his daughter, Blake; and his stepson, Michael Orlando; and his brother, Kevin Rothchild, and his wife, Claire Rothchild. Other survivors include his niece, Alexandra Rothchild, his aunt Myrna and uncle Warren Gill.
To know Marc is to know a kind a generous man that stopped at nothing through his determination and effort that he put into everything he did with passion. We pray that his passion to the careers of his children bear the fruit of our labors.
All those who have played an active role in family, thank you from our hearts to yours. It deeply saddens us all and he will be greatly missed. May this bring everyone tighter with kindness and success. We pray from our hearts to yours; may you find comfort and peace knowing we all have loved are loved and healing.
Arrangements by Berkowitz-Kumin- Bookatz Memorial Chapel.