There will be a private graveside memorial service for Rochelle ”Shelly” Rothchild and Marc Rothchild on May 30.
Friends are invited to view the service beginning May 31 by navigating to youtube.com and search “Rochelle and Marc Rothchild Funeral Service.”
Donations in memory of Shelly and Marc may be sent to The Arnold and Sydell Miller Family Campus (The Gathering Place), 23300 Commerce Park, Beachwood, OH 44122, or The Gathering Place, 1535 High Street, Denver, CO 80218.
The family requests no visitation due to COVID-19.
Arrangements by Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.