Rochelle “Shelly” Rothchild was born in Canton to Louis and Molly Axelrod. Her late brother, Joey, was a good friend.
Shelly met her husband, the late Morlee Rothchild, in Columbus while at The Ohio State University. They moved first to University Heights, where she practiced dental hygiene. They eventually settled in Pepper Pike.
Shelly was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed calligraphy, long walks and spending time with her family.
She leaves behind her two sons, Marc (Halle) Rothchild and Kevin (Clare) Rothchild; and three grandchildren, Ty, Blake and Scout. Many relatives in Cleveland, especially her dear
sister-in-law, Myrna (Warren) Gill; as well as nephews, Steven (Lisa) and Jon (Kim); niece, Denise (Adam); and many great nieces and nephews.
Shelly spent her last years in Arden Courts Memory Care. The family is very grateful for the exceptional care she received there.
A memorial Service for Shelly will be held at Lake View Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements by Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.