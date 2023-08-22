Irving Rothenberg, beloved husband of the late Marina, passed away Aug. 21.
Loving father of William (Sarah) Rothenberg, Leslie (Peter) Cotton, Drew Roth and stepfather of Yana (Russell) Krone. Devoted grandfather of Tyler (Brittany) Rothenberg, Bennett (Kristina) Rothenberg, Madeline Rothenberg, Clark Rothenberg, Julia (Josh) Sinykin, Rochelle (Randy) Rosenthal, Ariel Roth and Zoe Krone. Dear brother of Donald (Joyce-deceased) Rothenberg.
Private family graveside services will be held at the Hillcrest Cemetery. Family requests no visitation at this time.
A Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date.
Friends who wish may contribute to The Weils c/o The Menorah Park Foundation 27100 Cedar Rd. Beachwood, OH 44122.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.