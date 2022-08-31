Rothenberg, Natalie

Natalie Rothenberg (nee Covit) beloved wife of the late David. Loving mother of Dr. Ralph (Fran) Rothenberg and Larry (Kyra) Rothenberg. Devoted grandmother of Sarah (Casey Costello) Rothenberg, Elizabeth Lisk, Boruch (Rivky) Rothenberg, Chaim (Pnina) Rothenberg and Craig Rothenberg. Great grandmother of 12.
Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 1 at the Mt. Olive Cemetery.
Shiva will be observed at the residence of Kyra and Larry Rothenberg, 24773 Letchwood Road, Beachwood, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 1, 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 2, 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 4, and 1 to 3 p.m. and 7:15 to 9 p.m. Sept. 5 through Sept. 7.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Jewish Learning Connection. Those who are unable to attend the service, may view it beginning Friday, Sept. 2 by going to YouTube, under search enter: Natalie Rothenberg Funeral Service.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz.