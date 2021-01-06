Renee Phyllis Rothenberg (nee Roth), of Beachwood, died Jan. 5, 2021, at age 88. She was born on Feb. 19, 1932, in Cleveland.
Renee was a graduate of Cleveland Heights High School and attended The Ohio State University.
Loving wife of the late Donald “Donn” Rothenberg; devoted mother of Laurel Rothenberg and Cheryl (Ross) Gravagna; cherished grandmother of Sari (Dr. Seth Rotz) and Ramie Schneider and Grant Gravagna; adoring great-grandmother of Everly and Ellis Rotz; dear sister of the late Edwin Roth and sister-in-law of Lynn (Erwin) Edelman and the late Bernice (Milton, deceased) Sheir. Aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Renee was the beloved daughter of Lottie and Bernath Roth (both deceased).
Family and friends will miss Renee’s kind nature, sharp wit and sage advice.
Private graveside service and interment will be held Jan. 8 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family requests no in-person visitation.
A virtual shiva will be held on Zoom from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 8. For information on how to access the virtual shiva, please contact Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel at 216-932-7900.
Those who wish may make a donation to the Cleveland Clinic.