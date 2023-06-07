Robert S. Rothenberg, 97, passed away on June 7, 2023, surrounded by his family.
Bob was predeceased by his life’s partner of 68 years Florence (nee Lukin). Bob and Flo did everything together, and could be found regularly playing golf together in Cleveland and West Palm Beach, Fla.
Bob was proud that he grew up in Kinsman and graduated from East Tech High School. He served in the U.S. Navy in the Western Pacific during World War II. He then attended Western Reserve University on the GI Bill. Bob built houses after the war, and then joined his father-in law, Joe Lukin, in the vending business in Cleveland.
Bob was an avid Cleveland sports fan who sold cushions at League Park as a teenager, and was a continuous NBA ticket holder having first purchased seats when the Cincinnati Royals played ten games in Cleveland starting in 1967 at the old Cleveland arena.
Bob had a wonderful way about him and made friends wherever he was. He had friends in the diners and delis and with golf pros in West Palm Beach and Cleveland, and in the past year earned the mutual love and devotion of his three wonderful caregivers.
Bob’s true joy came from his family, and he took great delight in his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who all looked up to him as the patriarch of the family.
He is survived by his children, Barbara (Alan) Rosskamm, Barry Rothenberg and Marc Rothenberg (Judy Howard-Mack), and seven grandchildren – Dan (Erica) Rosskamm, Mike (Sarah) Rosskamm, Andrew (Mandi) Rosskamm, and Zach (Shunori Ramanathan) Rosskamm and Jessica (Jeremy) Banchek, Matthew (Lisa) Rothenberg, and Bryan (Dr. Katie Falloon) Rothenberg, as well as nine great grandchildren – Knox, Taye, Max, Eli, Riley, Olivia, Leora, Ayelet and Ariel.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. June 8 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road.
Interment will be at Chesterland Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends until 5:30 p.m. and from 7 to 9 p.m. June 8 with minyan at 7:15 p.m., and from 3 to 6 p.m. June 9 at Barbara and Alan Rosskamm’s home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to B’nai Jeshurun Congregation or the Alzheimer’s Association of Cleveland.
May his memory be a blessing.
Friends who are unable to attend the service may view the service by going to bkbmc.com , scroll down to obituaries, select the obituary of Robert Rothenberg and click on join live stream.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.