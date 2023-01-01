Bernice F. Rothman (nee Scher), beloved wife of the late Jerry Silver and the late Donald Rothman, passed away Dec. 29, 2022.
Loving mother of Eric (Deborah Frazier) Silver, Faye Silver, Ruth Silver (Allan Hersh), Deborah (Patrick Haggerty) Silver, Gayle (Tony DeLuca) Silver and step-mother of Susan (Larry) Dallies and Alan (Beverly) Rothman. Devoted grandmother of Justin Silver, Kira Silver, Myriah, James and Griffin Hankins, Ollie DeLuca, Cassidy DeLuca, Brenda (Justin) Leikala, Sherie Scott, Marie (Charles) Kalamba, Michael (Shandi) Rothman and Elizabeth (Keith) Campbell. Great-grandmother of nine. Dear step sister of Marlene Kain and Arnold (Golda) Hoffman.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Jan. 3 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Chesterland Memorial Park.
Family will receive friends from 3 to 8 p.m. Jan. 3 at B'nai Jeshurun Congregation, 27501 Fairmount Blvd. in Pepper Pike.
Friends who wish may contribute to Silver/Rothman Appreciation Fund c/o B'nai Jeshurun Congregation.
Friends who are unable to attend the service may view it at 10 a.m. Jan. 3 on bkbm.com, and scrolling down to obituaries, selecting the obituary of Bernice Rothman and clicking on join live stream.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.