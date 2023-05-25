Rothman, Margie

Margie Rothman passed away May 19, 2023.
Married to Burton for over 73 years, she would tell you she deserves a medal. He would say it was he who is deserving. The teasing was endless but so was the hand holding and other demonstrations of affection.
She is perhaps the best grandmother ever to Joy, Mia, Jordan, Kylie, Jared and Brandon. She showered each of them with genuine affection and created special moments with her made up stories and writing letters on their backs, lulling them to sleep. Her energy to play with them was boundless. She is the greatest great-grandmother (or GG) to Brady, Molly and Theo. There was such immense pleasure when she would interact with each of them in her own special way.
Margie had three daughters who adored her – Ellen, Linda and Cindi, along with their spouses. She shared her love of sports and culture with them at an early age. She regularly took them to see the Indians and all three daughters continue to be lifelong fans. She took them to see plays and instilled the love of stage plays and musicals.
Margie maintained close ties to her nieces, nephews and cousins. Family was always what she most valued. We weren’t always the most conventional family, but we were happy together and it was always a lot of fun. We have so many cherished memories. Right up there with family was socializing with mahjong and canasta. Margie was really good at swindling from Burton to play her games. He asked, but she would never share any winnings with him.
Margie was an incredible friend to many. She collected friends from high school through adulthood and kept those bonds tight. Her friend and their families became out extended family.
Margie loved cruising. They went on over 70 cruises, the last being in February of this year. Often, they participated in the newlywed game on the ship. They cheated by rehearsing their answers but still lost most of the time. Their sense of humor was a bit off color, but appreciated. They always were fan favorites, and after the game they became huge celebrities onboard.
Margie was beautiful inside and out. So recognizable with her “natural” red hair. She was so creative in throwing themed parties and writing beautiful and funny poems. Margie truly touched so many lives and made them better. We have been so incredibly fortunate to have her for 93 years.
Rest in peace Margie knowing that your legacy will continue to shine through the lives of all those you have touched.
Please join us in a celebration of life May 28 at 2202 Acacia Park Drive in Lyndhurst in the social room.