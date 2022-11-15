Gerald “Jerry” Rothschild built his life on the foundation of family and faith. His deep love for both, his home at Chautauqua Institution, his volunteer pursuits, and his inimitable sense of humor sustained him for nine decades and enriched all those who had the good fortune to be in his orbit.
Gerald H. Rothschild, 92, a Holocaust survivor, died Nov. 13, 2022, in his home and surrounded by family.
Born Gerd Hans Rothschild on Feb. 2, 1930, in Frankfurt, his youth in pre-war Germany and the family’s fortunate decision to leave for the U.S. shortly after Kristallnacht would shape the rest of life. The family was taken in by Cleveland’s close Jewish community, and Jerry graciously and humbly spent a lifetime giving back. He served on the B’nai Jeshurun Congregation Board of Trustees, chaired several of its committees, and established a fund there for Holocaust education so that lessons learned from his past could pave a better future. He was a member of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Endowment Book of Life and Legacy Society in recognition of his support for the broader Jewish community.
He was a strong and determined man, literally and figuratively larger than life, who, to his final day, scripted each phase of his life. After graduating from Cleveland Heights High School and The Ohio State University, where he was a member of Phi Sigma Delta, he became a CPA for Price Waterhouse. Before long, he launched a private practice that eventually became Rothschild Meckler & Co., which served clients for nearly 30 years. After a series of mergers, he retired from American Express.
Along the way he served in the U.S. Army, working in the finance section after completing basic training. A fortuitous transfer to Camp Kilmer, N.J., enabled a cousin to introduce him to New Jersey native Marcia Laufer. For Jerry, it was love at first sight from their first date to see a movie. Marcia was initially less certain, but within a year they were engaged, got married, and moved to Cleveland to set up their first home and begin their family together.
While Jerry laid a foundation for the family’s success, Marcia was the matriarch who made sure each of the four children had a loving, encouraging, and secure home – while still having paying jobs of her own. When the children were young, the family’s first-time summer vacation at Chautauqua Institution in western New York built a new foundation for the family. Drawn by the institution’s arts, recreation, and education – and especially the lectures, symphony, boating and good friends – it was not long before they purchased a house that remains a family legacy to this day.
Very little fazed Jerry, who would greet everything and everybody with a smile – although some might say a slightly mischievous one. He was as quick with joke as he was with a comment of love and pride for his close-knit family. He enjoyed nothing better than seeing them succeed. His incredible loyalty and friendships are best demonstrated by a weekly gathering of lifelong friends – the ROMEOs (Retired Old Men Eating Out) – the last of which he attended just three days before he left us.
He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Marcia Laufer Rothschild; children, Laura (Michael) Bennett, Joyce (Dan Mansoor), Barry (Debbie) and Linda; and seven grandchildren, Andrew and Miriam Bennett, Jesse and Emma Mansoor, and Lilly, Bradley and Melissa Rothschild. He was predeceased by his sister, Helga Gleisser; and parents, Ernest and Hilde Rothschild.
Those who wish to make contributions may consider the Rothschild Family Holocaust Remembrance Fund at B'nai Jeshurun Congregation or the Chautauqua Institution Foundation.
