Lillian Routman (nee Goldberg) passed away June 30, 2021, with her family by her side.
Lillian is the beloved wife of the late Daniel; and survived by her devoted and cherished children, Dr. Sherri Routman-Langholt (Dr. Jonathan Langholt, deceased) and Ron (Gayle) Routman; her adoring grandchildren, Joscelyn (David) Leventhal, Joe Langholt, Jessica Langholt (Ricardo Solano), Julia Langholt, Dr. Erica (Matt) Barron, Zak (Jamie) Routman and Marisa (Louis) Berk; dearest great-grandmother of seven. Lillian attended The Ohio State University and served the community as an accountant for many years.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. July 2 at Bet Olam Cemetery (Oer Chodosh Anshe Sfard section), 25796 Chagrin Blvd., in Beachwood.
Contributions are suggested to a charity of choice.