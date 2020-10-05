Yevgeniy Rozenshtraukh, beloved husband of Sofya (nee Tesler). Loving father of Zinoviy (Svetlana) Rozenshtraukh and Alex (Olesya) Rozenshtraukh. Devoted grandfather of Victoria, Andrew, Mark, Daniel and Valerie. Dear brother of Yelena (Edward) Shubkina and Tatyana Yudina.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 6 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. (COVID-19 restrictions will be required, face masks and social distancing.)
To participate in a Zoom broadcast of the service, visit bkbmc.com, select to "Obituaries," select Yevgeniy's notice, scroll down to livestreams and select "Join Livestream."