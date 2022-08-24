Esther Ruben, born in New Castle, Pa., on Purim 1924. Esther died on Aug. 24, 2022.
Esther moved to Cleveland at age 5, and was a resident of Beachwood for over 70 years. A Hebrew teacher and scholar, Esther received her Bachelor of Hebrew Letters degree from the Bureau of Jewish Education. She taught Hebrew and Sunday school for over 50 years, first at Park Synagogue and then at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. She tutored many hundreds of Bar/Bat Mitzvah students, including adults, over several generations. She received numerous awards and prizes in Hebrew language in literature. Esther was a past-president of the Hilltop School and Beachwood High School PTAs, and was a trustee of the Beachwood Civic League.
Esther was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Max, and their son Michael. She is survived by sons, Jeffrey (Regina) and Daniel, and daughter-in-law, Gloria Ruben; grandchildren, Adam (Marina) Ruben, Rachel (Peter) Taschenberger, Charles (Rebecca) Lasky and Meredith (Kevin) Daniels; and eight great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 28 at Hillcrest Cemetery, 26200 Aurora Road in Bedford Heights. To view a recording of the service on Aug. 29, visit YouTube and search Esther Ruben Funeral Service. Time and place of shiva will be announced.
Family suggests contributions to the Max & Esther Ruben B’nai Mitzvah Fund, c/o Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple or the charity of choice.
Arrangements by Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.