Florine “Flo” Ruben, 97, passed away May 11, 2021. Preceded in death by her parents; husband of 77 years, Bernard R. Ruben; grandson, Morgan Ruben; sister, Peggy (Morry) Levinson; brother-in-laws, Sol Ruben, Alvin Ruben and Murray Ebner; sister-in-laws, Ethel Ruben and Fay Ruben. Survived by her daughter, Marcy (David) Margolis; and sons, Harlan (Claudia) Ruben of Tampa, Fla., Larry (Molly) Ruben; sister-in-law, Sylvia (Ruben) Ebner; grandchildren, Shani Weiss, Max (Michelle) Ruben, Max (Tiffany) Margolis, Josh (Danielle) Ruben, Abe (Emily) Ruben, Alissa (Josh) Marmor, Zach (Lisa) Ruben, Alex Ruben, Madison Ruben (Wyatt Pagel) and London Ruben; 11 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews, Rick (Cheryl) Levinson, Terry Paul, Lisa Rosen, Mark (Nichol) Ebner and Cindy Ebner; extended family and friends, Catherine Grace, Sara Ruben and Angela Zakharey; and her caregivers and special friend, Ann Taylor.
Florine (Flo) Ruben born in Columbus to Harry and Suzanne Cowan shared her childhood and adult endeavors with her older sister, Peggy (Levinson). She graduated from South High School and attended Capital University. Florine was a matriarch to the Ruben family for over 75 years and was a lifetime member of the Congregation Agudas Achim.
After closing the Ruben family clothing store in downtown Columbus, Bernard and Florine founded the central Ohio company, Plaza Properties from their home on the east side of Columbus in 1959 and together they raised their family and procured the six generations of the Ruben family to reside in Columbus.
Florine leaves a long and enduring legacy of real estate development, providing many commercial and residential families the opportunity to live and work in Central Ohio.
Through Florine’s and Bernard’s (Bunny) generosity, they were instrumental in helping to form the foundations for many charitable and important organizations including: the James Cancer Hospital, as they were early founders and the commissioning of the “Hope“ sculpture in front of the OSU Wexner Medical Center, Kids-N-Camp, United Way, Children’s Hospital, the Jewish Community Center of Greater Columbus, Wexner Heritage Village, Columbus Torah Academy, Jewish Family Services and a lifetime of giving to many other local and national organizations.
Florine will be most remembered for not only her physical beauty but her inner beauty and being able to listen to and comfort those with challenges – large or small. Florine’s ever low profile will also be most remembered by her entire family as a woman of valor who could command a presence without uttering a word. The Ruben family would like to thank Dr. Hamilton and his staff at The Ohio State University East Hospital for their wonderful support, respect and care they gave during her final days.
The family requests all gifts and donations be made to The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center The Arthur G James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute and The OSU Wexner Medical Center.
Private graveside service was held May 13 at New Agudas Achim Cemetery.
Online guest book at epsteinmemorial.com.