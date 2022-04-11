Donald (Don) Rubin, 88, was born in Cleveland on July 17, 1933, to Estelle and Meyer Rubin (both deceased) and passed away on April 10, 2022. Korean War veteran.
Don graduated from Brush High School, attended Fenn College (now Cleveland State University), served two years in the U.S. Coast Guard and went to Max Hayes Trade School for four years becoming a journeyman carpenter.
In 2020, he received his 65 years of service pin from the United Brotherhood of Carpenters. He was a Boy Scout assistant scoutmaster, volunteered at Playhouse Square (Red Coats) and was a life member of Jewish War Veterans Post #44.
Don enjoyed weekly games of pinochle with family and friends, photography, gardening, tinkering around the house and always had a pet dog. But, model railroading was his passion. Most of his wardrobe consisted of T-shirts with trains embossed on them.
Don and Elaine enjoyed camping with family and friends and are chartered members of the HOBO CAMPING club for 48 years (many of the HOBOS reside at the RH Myers Apartments and continue to have meetings and outings). They also belonged to the Willowick Campers and the Cardinal camping group.
To avoid the cold winter months in Cleveland, they spent twenty years at the Royal Coachman Resort in Nokomis, Fla.
Don is survived by his beloved wife, Elaine Rubin (nee Fried) of 65 years; devoted father of Kenneth (Gayle) Rubin of South Euclid, Karen (Bob) Schultz of Solon and Karol (Lois Ottmar) Rubin of Minneapolis; loving grandfather of Brandon and Josh Rubin, Valerie Rubin, Rob Schultz and Neal Rubin-Ottmar. Dear brother-in-law of Ronnie Rubin and Evelyn Ayala; cherished uncle of nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Don was also preceded in death by his older brother, Richard L. Rubin.
Graveside services for Donald will be held at 11 a.m. April 15 at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon. Those attending the service must wear face masks. Video of the funeral service will be available later.
Due to COVID-19, shiva will be private for family only. A celebration of Donald’s life will be held later this summer.
In lieu of flowers contributions in memory of Donald are suggested to the Entertainment Fund at Menorah Park, 27100 Cedar Road, Beachwood, OH 44122.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Rubin family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 216-932-7900.