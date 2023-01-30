Ronald Jeffrey Rubin, born Aug. 21, 1942 and passed away Jan. 29, 2023.
Devoted son of the late Howard L. Rubin and Phyllis Bloch Rubin; loving father of Heidi (Stuart) Abrams and Josh (Natalie) Rubin; adored grandfather of Lucy Abrams, Lily Abrams and Connor Rubin; dearest brother of Linda (Ira) Rubin Shoolman and Stacey (Michael) Rubin Roswell.
Ronnie Rubin grew up in Shaker Heights and attended The Ohio State University. From a young age, Ronnie spent much of his time at Peer Gordon, where, along with his father Howard, he made sure generations of greater Clevelander’s were impeccably dressed.
Ronnie was known for his quick wit, salesmanship and genuine compassion for helping others. Ronnie started a second career at New York Life helping many of the same people he had dressed for several decades, with their financial planning needs.
However, it was his volunteer work that he loved the most. Ronnie spent over three decades at Hudson EMS, helping his community members in their times of need. Ronnie loved riding horses, going to Browns games, and most of all, spending time with his family.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Feb. 3 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Mayfield Cemetery.
The family will receive friends beginning at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at Cleveland Marriott East, 26300 Harvard Road in Warrensville Heights.
Contributions are suggested to Hudson EMS, 40 S. Oviatt St., Hudson, OH 44211.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.