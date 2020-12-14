Allan Lee Rubinstein, beloved husband of June (nee Schweitz). Loving father of Curt (Diane Parson) Rubinstein, Mona (David Stewart) Rubinstein and Debbie (Barry) Rothschild. Devoted grandfather of Chelsea (William) Brothers, Tara Rubinstein, Darla (Kyle) McKelvey and Erica (Jack Bornhorst) Stewart, Lilly, Bradley and Melissa Rothschild. Great-grandfather of eight. Dear brother of the late Mitzi Light and Larry Rubinstein.
Graveside services will be held Dec. 15 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, the family will not be observing "open" Shiva.
Friends who wish may contribute to Montefiore's Maltz Hospice House.