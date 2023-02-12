The family of Dr. Lee Rubinstein announce his passing in Cleveland on Feb. 10, 2023 — also the date of his 96th birthday. Lee will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 41 years, Paula (née Grant); brothers, Alan (Joanne) and Leslie (Elsie); children, Steve Rubinstein (Carrie), Kim Rubinstein and Karee Wallach (Rich); stepchildren, Michael Jaffe, Karen Chaikin (Chip) and Jennifer Kaufman (Douglas); 15 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and numerous friends. Lee was predeceased by his first wife, Sue (née Smith), and his parents, Louis and Regina.
Born in McKeesport, Pa., on Feb. 10, 1927, Lee graduated from the University of Pittsburgh and the Western Reserve School of Medicine (now Case Western Reserve University). As an OB/GYN, he was a vocal advocate for reproductive rights and delivered more than 8,000 babies over the course of his 60-year medical career. Lee had an abiding passion for baseball, poker, New York Times crossword puzzles and Broadway musicals. He wrote countless songs for many of the satirical stage performances held at Mt. Sinai Hospital. Summers were frequently spent in Chautauqua, N.Y., where he favored root beer, hot dogs, rhubarb pie and Cleveland Indians/Guardians radio broadcasts. He was always quick to point out that the team’s last World Series title came in 1948, a year before he moved to Cleveland.
Services will be held on Feb. 13 at 11 a.m. at Park Synagogue East (27500 Shaker Blvd., Pepper Pike). The family will receive guests on Feb.13 from 3 until 7 p.m. at 33549 Woodleigh Road, Pepper Pike.
Memorial donations may be made to Planned Parenthood or Preterm.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz.