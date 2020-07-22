Diana Louise Rudolph (nee Pilisdorf), 74, of Pepper Pike, passed away July 18, 2020.
Born Oct. 31, 1945, in Cleveland to Nathan and Elsa Pilisdorf, Diana graduated from Shaker Heights High School. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in theater from The Ohio State University.
A member of The Temple-Tifereth Israel, Diana was also the past president of The Temple Women’s Association. She was an avid Cleveland sports fan and loved theater, figure skating and her pets.
Diana is survived by her children, Howard (Amanda) Rudolph of Westerville and Dr. Marissa Rudolph of Minneapolis; grandchild, Vincent Rudolph; and sister, Sheila (Charles) Rosner of Long Island, N.Y. She was predeceased by her parents, Nathan and Elsa Pilisdorf; and brother, Richard Pilisdorf.
Graveside services will be held at Mayfield Cemetery. The family requests no visitation.
Contributions may be made in Diana’s memory to Charlie’s Wish Animal Rescue (charlieswishanimalrescue.org).