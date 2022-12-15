On Dec. 11, 2022, Yetta Rush passed away at the age of 98. Yetta was married to Harold - who passed away in 1988. The young couple were married soon after Harold returned from military service in the Second World War. They settled in Cleveland and raised three children: Lawrence, Scott (Jodi), and Susan (Morris Ouziel).
Yetta was a remarkable Bubby who played an outsized role in the lives of her grandchildren. Mourning grandchildren include Joshua (Tally), Daniel (Nichole), Zachary (Renee), Melanie (Brad) Howard, Adam (Molly) Ouziel, Hannah and Sam. She is survived by 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Yetta was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., to immigrant parents Samuel and Rose (Weiss) Saffer. She graduated from John Hay High School and later worked for the Federal District Attorney in Cleveland. Yetta was a devoted congregant at Kinsman Jewish Center which later moved eastwards and became the Warrensville Center Synagogue. She loved to attend events at the Shul and would also enjoy spirited games of canasta with her friends.
Yetta deeply loved her family who loved her right back. She enjoyed sailing at the Forest City Yacht Club as well as gardening. She was known as a fastidious homemaker who kept her home in immaculate condition.
The graveside memorial service will be held Dec. 13 at Mount Olive Cemetery in Solon.
In lieu of flowers, mourners are encouraged to make donations to the Jewish National Fund or AMIT.
May her memory be a blessing.
