Ghitla Rzepka (nee Ceausu) passed away peacefully Dec. 31, 2022, at age 92.
Gizella, as she was known to family and friends, was born in the small rural town of Stefanesti, Romania, on May 28, 1930, to Hertz and Haika Ceausu. She was the youngest of four brothers and one sister. As a young child, she and her family were placed in a ghetto after the Nazis invaded and occupied Romania for the duration of World War II. She remembered this only as a period of great suffering and deprivation for her and her family. Her eldest brother Sruel and fiancee Bella had managed to escape to Russia, but were never seen again.
After the war ended, she emigrated with her family to Israel in 1951. There, she met and married her husband Leo Rzepka on Feb. 19, 1952. They were married for 50 years until he passed away in 2002. Her husband had survived the concentration camps of Auschwitz, Mauthausen and Ebensee, and dreamed only of coming to the United States if he should survive. After her husband’s discharge from the Israeli army, they left Israel for Canada initially on the S.S. Atlantic in 1953. Ghitla was nine months pregnant at the time, and Leo feared she would be prevented from boarding the ship. He wrapped her in a long coat and she boarded the ship.
Several days later, Ghitla gave birth to her first child, Bella Atlantica Nestora Rzepka, in the mid Atlantic Ocean. She always remembered that the woman whom she shared the small hospital room with on board had lost her baby on the same day she gave birth to her daughter. Ghitla and her husband arrived to Canada and lived in Montreal. She gave birth to a son and daughter exactly one year apart while living there. After two years, the United States granted them permission to immigrate to Cleveland.
Ghitla was always proud her children were all able to acquire a higher level of education than she was able to attain, with both daughters becoming nurses and her son a physician. She enjoyed cooking, baking and playing rummy with her many friends from the Kol Israel Foundation, of which she was a member.
Ghitla is survived by her children, Jack (Sandi, deceased) Rzepka, Bella (Dana) Stone and Leia Rzepka; grandchildren, Hannah Rzepka, Matthew Stone and Beth (Pete) Wood; and great-grandchild, Ella Wood. She is also survived by her sister, Hinde, and many nieces and nephews who reside in Israel.
A private graveside service was held at Zion Memorial Park on Jan. 3.
