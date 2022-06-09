After an over nine-year struggle with Lewy Body Dementia, an incurable progressive neurological disease, Dr. Coleman Robert Sachs, of Palo Alto, Calif., formerly of Rossmoor, Calif., and Beachwood, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2022.
Born Nov. 12, 1938, in New York City, to Elliot and Elsie Sachs (both deceased), Dr. Sachs graduated from Roosevelt High School in Yonkers, N.Y., and recevied his Bachelor of Science degree and M.D. from Columbia University, graduating in 1960.
This cherished human was a brilliant physician who was awarded the bronze star for his service in Vietnam and subsequently had a long and productive career as a internal medicine and cardiology physician at Kaiser Ohio Permanente medical group in Cleveland from 1970 to 1998. During his time in Cleveland, he was a member of The Temple-Tifereth Israel.
After retiring in 1998, he moved to California and spent time teaching the UCLA doctoring course, volunteering at the discovery science Center, and enjoying his passions of windsurfing and skiing. He also loved playing piano.
During these golden years, he found his true calling in life as a full time grandpa. In this role he flourished and delighted on every word uttered by his adoring grandkids while living the happiest years of his life. Please celebrate his life by relishing the abundant wonder and joy of children.
He is survived by his wife, Diane; daughter, Carolyn (Craig Gomberg), son, Todd (Sandra); and grandchildren, Drew, Trent, Alexa, Abraham, Emma, Brett and Oliver.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. June 14 at Los Gatos Memorial Park, 787 E. Charleston Rd., Palo Alto, CA 94303. The family will receive visitors following the service from 12:30 to 8 p.m.
Donations in memory of Dr. Sachs can be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (leda.org).