Sadock, Jacquelyn

It is with deepest grief the Sadock family announces it has lost its heart.
Jacquelyn Sadock passed away Nov. 22, 2022, at the age of 83, from respiratory failure.
Born in Cleveland on Oct. 6, 1939, to Mathilda and Alfred Kolt, she grew up in University Heights.
Jackie graduated from Cleveland Heights High School in 1957.
In 1959, she wed M. William Sadock, a loving marriage that lasted 63 years.
Jackie was a tireless volunteer, serving as a leader for the candy stripers at the Berwick Hospital Center and as president of the Ohev Shalom Sisterhood in Berwick, Pa. She was also an active member of the Berwick YMCA.
Jackie was an incredible artist and cook. The landscape paintings she created and recipes she handed down will be treasured for generations to come. But her greatest joy was her family.
She enjoyed visiting loved ones all over, from Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio and especially New York. She was an amazing daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by their son Mark Sadock and their daughter Jennifer Sadock (Steve Friedland).
In addition, her love for her grandchildren — Sophia (Zack Jones), Joseph, Adin and Tylie — had no equal.
She is also survived by her brother Jeff Kolt and her mother Mathilda Kolt, who is 108 years of age.
A graveside service and interment will be held at Mount Olive Cemetery in Solon, Ohio, at noon Nov. 27, 2022.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.