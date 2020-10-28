Carol Safier passed away peacefully on Oct. 19, 2020, in Orlando, Fla.
She was born Carol Manburg on May 2, 1929, in Cleveland, where she grew up and graduated from Cleveland Heights High School in June 1947. Carol married Seymour “Sy” Safier (1927 to 1999) the next month. They buried their first son, Mark David, on her 19th birthday, a victim of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.
Their elder surviving son, Billy Safier lives in Eugene, Ore., with his wife, Barbara Miller. His children, Elizabeth and John, still live in the Cleveland area as does their mother, also named Carol Safier (nee Kane).
The deceased’s youngest child, Robert Safier, and his wife, Anne McHugh, reside in Oviedo, Fla., near their family; Chad Anthony Safier and Lindsey Gilson and their son, Caleb Safier, and Jaclyn Sloan (nee Safier) and her daughter, Madison Sloan, and David Sloan. Carol is also survived by her former daughter-in-law, Irene Safier nee Voda. Also surviving are her nieces and nephews, Marlene Berger (nee Segal), Richard Linden, Mark and Debbie (nee Linden) Shepard, and Denny and Karen (nee Lavon) Linden of Solon.
Carol was predeceased by her parents, Morris and Janet (nee Kass) Manburg and by her sister and brother-in-law, Beverly and Ben Segal, and her in-laws, Albert and Belle Safier, Larry and Delores (nee Palmer) Safier, and Harold and Ruthe (nee Safier) Linden.
Their family hosted Sakchai “Sam” Atibodhi, an AFS exchange student from Thailand, at Mayfield High School in 1965-66. Also during the 1960s, they were among the many involved parents of participants in the B’nai B’rith Youth Organization and the Heights Youth Theatre at Cain Park and Wiley Junior High. During their very interesting lives, Carol and Sy also lived in Silver Spring, Md., Inverrary, Fla., and Sylvania before moving to Orlando in 1982.
Carol was kind, gentle, wise and an entertaining story teller. House guests sometimes admitted they came just for her fried matzah, her salmon patties or cabbage and noodles. She always tried to follow her late cousin, Lita Friedland (nee Gurney)’s advice by sharing a laugh a day to make it all worthwhile.
A gifted administrator, she worked with the publisher of a guide map for the Orlando tourism industry. Above her desk hung a plaque that said, “it’s nice to be important but more important to be nice.” After she retired, she gave that plaque to an Orlando radio personality who had long used that tagline in his sign-off, an act of kindness and confirmation that personified her life and her lifestyle.
She will be missed. May she rest in peace.