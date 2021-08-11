Dr. George Moises Safirstein, 87, of Aventura, Fla., passed away peacefully at his apartment on Aug. 4.
Born in Cali, Colombia, on Dec. 25, 1933, George and his first wife, Chavita Safirstein, had part of their honeymoon in 1960 in Miami Beach, Fla., and loved the area. They moved to the United States shortly after the birth of their first child and lived in Denver, Colo., Rochester, Minn., and then Miami Beach, Fla.
A retired internal medicine physician, George was a longtime member of Beth Moshe Congregation of North Miami, Fla, where his son-in-law is the rabbi and his oldest daughter was the cantorial soloist. George enjoyed the ability to travel extensively and thoroughly enjoyed living in South Florida.
His medical practices were in the South Florida area, he held positions in various hospitals in Miami Beach, and he volunteered for several organizations. George had visited Cleveland on many occasions to be with his youngest daughter, Sabrina Shifman, and attended services at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike, where his son-in-law, Aaron Shifman, is the cantor.
Surviving are children, Joel Safirstein of Los Angeles, Ida Lang (Rabbi Jory Lang) of North Miami and Sabrina Shifman (Cantor Aaron Shifman) of Pepper Pike; grandchildren, Benjamin, Samuel, Sarah, Shaina and Abigail; and brother, Dr. Adolfo Safirstein. He was predeceased by his sisters, Rosy and Regina. George was delighted to be visited by Shaina and Abigail the week prior to his passing away. George was very proud to know each of them were going to spend their gap year in Israel.
Funeral services were held Aug. 6 at Lakeside Memorial Gardens in Doral, Fla. Private shiva was held in North Miami and Pepper Pike.
Donations can be made to B’nai Jeshurun Congregation (bnaijeshurun.org).