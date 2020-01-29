Clarine P. Saks (nee Polk), beloved wife of the late Harvey S. Saks. Loving mother of Steven (Jody) Saks, Ellen (David) Goldberg and the late Howard Saks. Devoted grandmother of Aaron (Carrie) Saks, Benjamin (Corinne) Saks, Danielle (Jeremy Cunningham, fiance) Saks, Lauren Saks, Charles (Lindsay) Goldberg, Jessie (Stephen Pendleton, fiance) Goldberg, Casey Goldberg and step-grandmother to Michael and Maggie Leikin. Adored great-grandmother of Emma, Jillian, Miriam and Logan. Sister of Samuel Polk.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Feb. 2 at The Temple-Tifereth Israel, 26000 Shaker Blvd. in Beachwood. Family will receive friends following services until 6 p.m. Feb. 2 at Beechmont Country Club, 29600 Chagrin Blvd. in Orange.
Friends who wish may contribute to Montefiore, 1 David Myers Pkwy., Beachwood, OH 44122.