Sandra B. Salamon (nee Sill) passed away peacefully Oct. 19, 2022.
Beloved wife of the late Andrew “Andy” Salamon. Devoted mother of Jay Salamon (Lindy Besunder), Steven Salamon (the late Julie Davis) and Lynn Swope (Pete Swope); adored grandmother of Kelly (Chad) Welker and Emily Webster; dearest great-grandmother of Ryan Welker and Andrew Welker.
Services for family only will be held Oct. 21 at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon.
Friends who wish to donate may contribute to their charity of choice.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.