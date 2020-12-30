Reva Salit (nee Goldman), beloved wife of the late Sidney H. Loving mother of Heidi (David, deceased) Sievers, Laurie Salit and Stacy (Mark) Straub. Devoted grandmother of Alison (Tony) Jaeb, Ryan (Angela) Shorr, Sidney (Meghan) Straub and Sarah (Nick) Jakse. Great-grandmother of Natalie, Charlie, Jackson, Jayden and Jonah. Dear sister of the late Jerry Goldman. Cherished aunt of Steve Goldman, Sol Goldman and Sherry Latucca.
Family graveside services will be held Dec. 31 at Bet Olam Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, family requests no visitation. Friends may view the service Jan. 1 on YouTube (enter Reva Salit Funeral Service).
Friends who wish may contribute to the Alzheimer's Association/Cleveland Chapter.