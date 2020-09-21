Bruce H. Salomon, beloved husband of Bethany (nee Chaitoff). Loving father of Aaron (Elaine) Salomon, Jeremy (Meredith) Salomon and Rachel (Mark) Rokoff. Devoted grandfather of Macaela, Brayden, Peyton, Aiden, Harper, Caleb and Hailey. Cherished son of Shirley Salomon Leimsider and the late Arthur Salomon. Dear brother of Gail (Kenneth) Liffman. Cherished uncle.
Family services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. For a livestream, visit bit.ly/largechapel.
Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 22, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 23, and from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 24 at the residence, 3334 Kersdale Road in Pepper Pike.
Friends who wish may contribute the Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Center.