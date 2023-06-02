Salomon Leimsieder, Shirley

Shirley Salomon Leimsieder (nee Katzel) beloved wife of the late Arthur Salomon and the late Albert Leimsieder. Loving mother of Gail (Kenneth) Liffman and the late Bruce (Bethany) Salomon. Devoted grandmother of Aaron (Elaine) Salomon, Jeremy (Meredith) Salomon, Rachel (Mark) Rokoff, Danielle (David) Garson and Allison (Brian) Innenberg. Great grandmother of Macaela, Peyton, Brayden, Aiden, Harper, Caleb, Hailey, Olivia, Benjamin and Charlotte. Dear sister of the late Robert (Jeanne) Katzel. Cherished aunt, great aunt and friend to many.
Shirley was born Jan. 14, 1923 and died May 31, 2023.
Private family graveside services will be held June 4 at the Hillcrest Cemetery (Temple Emanu El Section).
Family requests no visitation.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Jewish National Fund.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.