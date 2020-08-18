Aaron Saltzman, loving and beloved husband of the late Barbara Saltzman. Devoted father of Adele and Ronald Gelb, Rae and Craig Harris, Judy and Scott Cohen, and Susan and Tom Palmer; cherished “Papa” of Brian Gelb and Marcella Moore, Denise and Joshua Herman, Jennifer and Shawn Baxter, Colleen and Daniel Harris, Staci and Adam Cohen, Lainie and Michael Minkoff, Jen and Benjamin Palmer and Sarah and Joti Baruni; “Great Papa” of Simon Gelb, Jonah and Wilson Herman, Magnolia Baxter, Leila and Jackson Cohen, and Eitan, Ori and Samuel Minkoff; and beloved brother of Violet Spevack and Gertie Winer passed away Aug. 17, 2020. May his memory be for blessing.
Aaron was a devoted member of Park Synagogue.
Graveside services were held Aug. 18 at Bet Olam Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Aaron may be made to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, 1500 S. Waterloo Rd., Cleveland, OH 44110, or Rabbi Joshua Skoff’s Discretionary Fund, Park Synagogue, 27500 Shaker Blvd., Pepper Pike, OH 44124-5050.
Arrangements by Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz.