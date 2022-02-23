Zelda Saltzman (Sam Saltzman, of blessed memory) passed away Dec. 17, 2021, in her beloved home of 66 years.
Born on June 6, 1920, to Sarah and Moses Abrams, her life spanned the more than 100 tumultuous years from pandemic to pandemic. She recalled her family crying when they learned about the Holocaust; she experienced the explosion of both social and civil rights; and she was awed by the not always welcome technological developments of the last century – from televisions to airplanes to smart TV’s.
Through all this, Zelda focused on the basics – education, marriage, family and child rearing, punctuated by the joys of travel, reading, dancing classical music, bridge and good food – especially noodle kugel and chocolate. She graduated from Glenville High School in 1938 and married her husband Sam Saltzman in 1940. The children of immigrants, neither were college graduates, though later in her life Zelda took college classes and worked as a school library assistant in the Cleveland Public Schools. Sam worked at first in a war-related industry and he later started his own store – The Detroit Paint and Tile Company, formerly at 5919 Euclid Ave.
Known to all as a very opinionated person, Zelda had a refrigerator magnet that read “Bubby knows best, but no one ever listens.” Few things pleased her more than her identity as Bubby – the matriarch of a large family that encompassed three children, six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and countless cousins and adopted family members. Zelda inculcated in her children a strong moral code and a desire to succeed. Despite their modest income, and with personal sacrifice, she and Sam put all three of their children (Martin Saltzman, M.D.; Brenda Ellner, Ph.D.; and Judith Saltzman, J.D.) through college and, to some extent, through graduate school. Theirs was a classic American Jewish success story.
A longtime member of Park Synagogue, Zelda was a fervent and active supporter of Hadassah, the Jewish women’s Zionist organization. She bestowed lifetime memberships in Hadassah upon all three of her adult children. Reflecting her strong belief in the Jewish homeland, she made many trips to Israel, once staying for months to teach English to Ethiopian Jews.
She will be memorialized in a private service for family members at a later date.