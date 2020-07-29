Michael I. Salzinger, 48, born Oct. 28, 1971, darling husband of 14 years to Laura Fox and adored father of Alex Salzinger of Twinsburg, died July 29, 2020, the way he wanted to, in his home with his family.
Michael graduated from University Heights High School and Kent State University. He went on to work at the Cleveland Clinic. He was a member of Temple Emanu El. Michael loved to watch and encourage all of his son’s sports and interests.
He was a loving brother and friend to Gary Salzinger and Lisa Martel (Pat) of Solon; devoted uncle to Laura, Rebecca, Jennifer, David and Melissa Martel; and cherished son of the late Alvin and Nancy Salzinger of University Heights. Michael had a smile that could light up a room. He always had the time to listen and care for a friend even in his last days and hours. He loved fun things like roller coasters, fireworks, waterparks and karaoke.
His home was full of fun, laughter, and joy. He was a kind soul who truly cared about this world and the people in it. A private Facebook page was a tremendous source of emotional support for him and his family during his battle with colon cancer. He managed to post messages while in ICU.
He felt truly blessed to have so many people caring about him and his family. He loved singing Jewish prayers and songs. In his last months he enjoyed watching multiple temple’s virtual services, sometimes in the same night.