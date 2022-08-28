James Sampliner, MD, passed away on Aug. 26, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Jim was a Renaissance man. Blessed with a photographic memory, he possessed an encyclopedic volume of knowledge about anything that was important to him or to those he loved. Passionate about the craft of surgery, he was also a fervent gardener, a keen investor, a lover of music, a gifted athlete, a lifelong sports fan, a chocoholic, a prodigious reader and even an amateur meteorologist.
Jim was a family man. He was devoted to his beloved wife of 60 years, Betsy. Many will remember spotting the two of them as they rode throughout the city on their tandem bike, often in their matching shirts, a symbol of their profound commitment to each other. Betsy was Jim’s reason for living, his fountain of strength; he was the color that brightened her world.
Jim was the proud brother of Richard (Linda) Sampliner; father of Michael, David (Rachel Shuman) and Lisa (Stuart Weitzman); and grandfather of Danielle, Samuel, Andrew and Chloe Weitzman, and Spencer, Sophie, Gabriel and Noah Sampliner.
Jim was remarkably accomplished and unfailingly humble. He befriended just about everyone he met, delighting in their stories and finding connection with each of them. So it's not surprising that he instilled in his family a deep commitment to service: service to family, to friends, and to community, inserting a call to action into every family toast and gathering.
Jim Sampliner was, above all else, a gentlemen. He had a twinkle in his eye and a passion for life. He loved to recount stories of pranks with college friends, heroic plays on the soccer pitch and baseball diamond, camaraderie in the operating room, and those he met in the aisles of Miles Farmers Market. He was the first to appreciate the new bud in his garden, the scent of his olive tree, the owl that lived outside his kitchen window, the warmth of a sunny day.
It is only fitting that Jim Sampliner left this world the moment a bright August sun rose in the sky, brightening our world and leaving us with hope for all that lies ahead. Everyone fortunate to have known him will always treasure his kindness, his wisdom, his generosity, and his unique spirit.
Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 28 at The Temple-Tifereth Israel, 26000 Shaker Blvd. in Beachwood. Interment is at Mayfield Cemetery. Family will receive friends Aug. 28 only, following services and interment until 8 p.m., at the residence of Lisa and Stuart Weitzman, 14801 Hillbrook Lane East in Novelty.
Those who are unable to attend the service may view a live stream at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 28 at ttti.org, by selecting live streaming, selecting Chapel and selecting funeral service of James Sampliner.
In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may contribute to The Sampliner Family Surgical Education Fellowship at the Cleveland Clinic. On memo line, write Sampliner Family Fund and mail to J. Kealy, senior director of development, Philanthropy Institute, 9500 Euclid Ave./DV3 Cleveland, OH 44195.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.