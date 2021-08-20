Fred L. Samuels, beloved father of Sherri (Michael) Guidone, Bradley Samuels and Julie Samuels. Cherished companion of Peggy Lantz. Dear brother of the late Jack Samuels and Marilyn Appelbaum.
Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 23 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, the family requests no visitation. Family and friends who are unable to attend the service may view it beginning Aug. 24 on YouTube by searching “Fred Samuels funeral service.”
Friends who wish may contribute to the Jewish Family Service Association. Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.