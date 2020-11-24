Marsha Samuels (nee Shifrin), 76, of Williamsburg, Va., formerly of Beachwood, passed away Nov. 15, 2020.
Born Aug. 30, 1944, to Charles and Bessie Shifrin in Cleveland, Marsha graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and John Carroll University, with a degree in business administration.
Marsha owned International Spring Service. When she wasn’t working, she loved needlepoint, cross stitch, traveling and cooking.
She was a successful businesswoman and ran her business until 2007 when she retired to Orlando, Fla. Her favorite way to spend time was with her family. She was happy to find any excuse to cook and entertain. She was always ready for an adventure and loved to travel. She was an avid reader and loved doing cross-stitch. She spread happiness and love to all who knew her. She was a giving and loving woman who found joy in all those around her.
Marsha is survived by her children, Bradley Samuels of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., and Julie Samuels of Williamsburg, Va.; and brother, Dr. Sanford Shifrin of Aurora. She was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Bessie, and sister-in-law, Judy.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Donations in memory of Marsha can be made to the Ronald McDonald House.