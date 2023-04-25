We are saddened to share that Sharon Samuels, age 69, passed away on April 23, 2023.
Preceded in death by her parents, Sanford and Isabelle Samuels and brother-in-law, Norman Shub. She is survived by her sister Deborah Shub; brother, Barry (Randi) Samuels; nephew, Brandon (Jackie); niece, Ariel (Gilad), and niece, Lindsey.
She was the most giving, caring and thoughtful person. Sharon spent most of her career in human resources in the legal field. She loved to travel, spend time with her family and always looked forward to celebrating holidays.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. April 27 at Congregation Beth Tikvah, 6121 Olentangy River Road in Worthington. For Zoom link, email zoom1@epsteinmemorial.com.
Immediately following the service, family and friends will gather at the home of Debbie Shub until 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Dementia Society of America (dementiasociety.org) or charity of your choice. May her memory be a blessing. Online guest book at epsteinmemorial.com.
Arrangements under the direction of Epstein Memorial Chapel.