Maurice Sanders, 94, of Cleveland, was born Dec. 1, 1927, and passed away on Jan. 12, 2022. Holocaust survivor.
Maurice was a survivor of the Holocaust. He immigrated to Paris after the liberation of the camps by the U.S. Army. He learned a trade through a Jewish sponsored program in Paris where he learned upholstering.
He traveled to the United States three years later and started as an apprentice upholsterer at J. Blank and Company. He eventually bought the business and the building, becoming the go-to upholsterer in Cleveland.
Maurice was a devoted husband to his wife, Rowena, for over 40 years. He had a great sense of humor with the ability to have us all chuckling. He was charming and a good dancer, always with a twinkle his eye. He enjoyed his wife’s cooking, especially her baking. He enjoyed watching sports anytime he had the chance. He said, “Anything with a ball” got his interest, with World War II documentaries coming in a close second. But most of all, he enjoyed his games of chance, a poker game with the boys every Friday night and the stock market during the day.
Beloved husband of Rowena Sanders (nee Schlossberg); devoted father of Michael Sanders (fiancée, Paula Eisen) of Chicago and Jerry Sanders (deceased); step-father of Mark (Tobie) Kramer of New Jersey, Debby (Tom) Callan of Pittsburgh and the late Richard (Robin) Kramer of Israel; loving grandfather of Dr. David Sanders (Dr. Maylyn Martinez), Lauren (Craig) Calloway, Rebecca (Kevin) Brown, Zach (Michele) Kramer, Ben (Marisa) Kramer, Betsy (Sean) Curran, Jonathan Callan (Mazzy Bell) and Reed Callan; loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren in Israel.
