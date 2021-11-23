Mitzi Sands died peacefully at her home on Nov. 21, 2021, at the age of 98. Mitzi will be remembered as the loving daughter, sister, wife and mother. She was also a dear friend to many. From Brooklyn to Cornell to her 75 years in Cleveland, her journey is finally over.
She was highly social from the Saturday night dinners with friends to the parties at Oakwood to the Temple sisterhood to the golf association to the bridge games, she enjoyed the sense of belonging that these interactions provided. She was known to be a hostess beyond reach with every occasion being planned to perfection and everyone’s cares and wants being taken care of. Though challenged by sports, she persistently strove to be a good golfer, and even tried tennis although it may have been a fashion statement more than a serious athletic effort. She also enjoyed the challenge of bridge, and was always working toward earning more master points. She enjoyed volunteering at the Cleveland Art Museum and taking advantage of Cleveland’s rich musical and cultural events.
Her 72 year marriage to Merril and their two children, Laurie Sands and Amy Sands, were the center of her life. Creating and enhancing their home was her great joy. She loved to surround herself with beautiful things, but she was as beautiful on the inside as were those beautiful clothes and decor around her.
The family will be having service at 2 p.m. Nov. 30 at The Temple-Tifereth Israel, 26000 Shaker Blvd., in Beachwood for close friends and family.
The family wants to express their appreciation for the incredible love and care given to Mitzi and Merril by the caregivers of Nohemi Loving Care Agency.
Donations to celebrate Mitzi can be given to The Temple’s Daniel J. Silver Fund, Cornell University, or the Gathering for Women-Monterey (CA).
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.