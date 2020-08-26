Jerome Seymore Sanshuck, 81, of Beachwood passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Aug. 21, 2020.
Jerry was born on Aug. 23, 1938, in Cleveland to Ben and Evelyn Sanshuck. After graduating from Cleveland Heights High School, he went to study business and graduate from the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School of Business. While at school, Jerry and his cousin, Gerry Gilbert, were roommates and truly left their mark in Philadelphia.
After graduation he applied and attended Case Western Reserve University School of Law, his law school career was short lived. After his first day in contract law class and learning the hairy hand case, he decided that law school was not for him. He then went on and began his 60-year career in the insurance business, where he ran Sanshuck Insurance Agency for 40 years and then sold his company in 2000 and continued to work up until December 2019.
Jerry met the love of his life in March 1963, Doris (nee Weinberger), and after only eight months, they were married and had three children. Together they enjoyed entertaining and traveling together. He especially enjoyed their trip to Ireland as it was a dream come true to go there. He began boating and spent over 25 years as captain of his own ship “Happiness Is” and would love to sit on the back deck in the afternoons reading and relaxing. He was happiest when surrounded by his family, sons’ Bryan and David, and his daughter, Abbie, and most importantly his seven grandchildren.
Jerry was predeceased by his parents Ben and Evelyn Sanshuck; his wife Doris Sanshuck; and his sister Phyllis Berman. He is survived by his children, Bryan (Elizabeth) Sanshuck, Abbie (Howard) Leska, David (Debbie) Sanshuck and his seven grandchildren, Tanner, Trevor Sanshuck, Marlie, Kylie and Asher Leska, Morgan Sanshuck and Breanna (Dustin) Kovacs. Also surviving is his cherished companion, Beverly Pollack.