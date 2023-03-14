Betty Sass (nee Horwitz), beloved wife of the late Dr. Morton, passed away March 13, 2023.
Loving mother of Sharon Sass and the late Neil Sass. Cherished grandmother of Mateo Antonio, Samantha Esther and Alexandra Rebecca. Devoted sister of the late Wilbur Horwitz and the late Alvin Horwitz.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. March 16 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel at 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Family will receive friends after the service until 8 p.m. March 16 at the Sass Residence, 1 Colby Ct. in Beachwood. Family is requesting that masks be worn.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.