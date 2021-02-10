Yechezkel Sasson of Ramat Gan, Israel, passed away Jan. 31, 2021.
He was the beloved husband of Victoria (nee Alfi) of blessed memory, and cherished father of Yackov (Cleveland), Avi (Rony), Yaron (Orit), Menachem (Asia) and Rachel (Yair) Mottes of Israel. He was loved by his 18 grandchildren; Adena, Gavriel, Yanai of Cleveland, Yarden, Yakir, Noam, Meron, Hadar, Noy, Omer, Shalev, Shir, Nave, Chen, Elinoy, Dana, Michal and Alon of Israel. He was the loving great-grandfather of five.
Yechezkel was devoted to his faith and his family. These were most important to him. He enjoyed woodworking, singing and listening to music.
The family would like to recognize and give many thanks to Lola, his wonderful caregiver these past several years.
Services and burial took place in Israel on Feb. 1.